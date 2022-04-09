AUGUSTA, Ga. — A look at the key hole Friday in the second round of the Masters:

HOLE: 16

YARDAGE: 170

PAR: 3

STROKE AVERAGE: 2.94

RANK: 14

KEY FACT: It was the only par 3 that played under par on Friday with the pin in the lower portion of the green. Stewart Cink made the 24th ace in Masters history. Scottie Scheffler made his final birdie that stretched his lead to five shots.

___

https://apnews.com/hub/the-masters