NEW YORK – At the time of one murder, in 1989 in Queens, Carlton Roman was running errands with his fiancée and infant daughter. When an unrelated killing occurred on Long Island in 1990, Christopher Ellis was DJing his brother's birthday party.

Although there was no significant forensic or ballistic evidence implicating either man in the separate cases, each was tried, found guilty and sentenced to prison.

Roman, who was 26 when he was arrested, and Ellis, who was 20, were incarcerated for more than three decades, spending their 30th, 40th and 50th birthdays behind bars. On Monday, the two men, both Black, were freed by state judges in courtrooms 11 miles apart who found they had been unjustly convicted.

Roman was charged with murder and attempted murder in 1989, as a college graduate and honors student who had no criminal record and a fiancée who corroborated his alibi. He was sent to prison largely because of the testimony of two men who his lawyer said were involved in the drug trade.

Ellis, whose son was only a few months old when he was arrested, was convicted of murder and armed robbery in 1992. His conviction was vacated last month after his lawyer argued that the police had concealed multiple murder suspects from defense lawyers and prosecutors and had also failed to tell prosecutors about a witness who denied that Ellis was present at the time of the murder. At a bail hearing Monday, Nassau County Justice Patricia Harrington granted his release.

The experiences of the two men are a cautionary tale at a time when — with New York City confronting unusually high rates of gun crime — the police and prosecutors were under increasing pressure to arrest and convict criminals.

"That period is marked, and many of these wrongful convictions are marked, by a willingness to take serious cases to trial on what should have been viewed as dubious evidence just to see if you could get a conviction," said James Henning, a lawyer for Roman, referring to the late 1980s and early '90s. "Under the law, a prosecutor's duty is to see that justice is done, and not merely to get a conviction."

A lawyer for Ellis noted that his client had been investigated by white detectives and convicted by an all-white jury. "The police showed absolutely no regard for Chris," lawyer Ilann Maazel said. "He was worthless to them. And he is one of many young Black men who have had that experience."

In a statement about Roman's case Monday, Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz acknowledged that law enforcement authorities are not infallible.

"When we find miscarriages of justice, we do everything in our power to correct them quickly," she said

The reversal of the two convictions follows several other recent exonerations, including the release of five other Black men since last June in Queens murder cases dating to the 1990s. Their stories add to concerns about police conduct over decades during which officers operated with relatively little scrutiny: Months ago, prosecutors in several New York City boroughs threw out more than 100 convictions linked to a police detective accused of lying.

There are probably many more innocent people languishing in prison, said Vanessa Potkin, director of special litigation at the Innocence Project, which was not involved in Roman's and Ellis' cases. Even a very conservative estimate — assuming that the wrong person had been convicted 1% of the time — would mean that 18,000 of the 1.8 million people in U.S. prisons and jails are innocent, she said.

Roman echoed the point after his court appearance Monday. "I'm not the only innocent person in there," he said. "There's people in there who've been fighting for justice quite possibly longer than I have."

Roman's daughter, Nadine, is now 33. Ellis' son, Chris Jr., is 30.