Key dates in the PKK's decades-long armed struggle against Turkey

ANKARA, Turkey — The Kurdistan Workers' Party, or PKK, has formally declared its dissolution on Monday, marking a historic milestone that could bring an end to one of the world's longest-running conflicts. For decades, the insurgency has extended beyond Turkey's borders into northern Iraq and northern Syria, claiming tens of thousands of lives.
The decision raises hopes for peace and a significant shift in the region's stability.
Here are some key dates in the history of the organization that is listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey and several Western nations:
Nov. 27, 1978
The PKK — an acronym for its Kurdish name, Partiya Karkeren Kurdistan — is officially founded in the village of Fis, in Turkey's mainly-Kurdish province of Diyarbakir by Abdullah Ocalan and a group of political science students from Ankara University. The Marxist organization was initially established to create an independent Kurdish state, but its objectives evolved over time to include autonomy and greater rights for Kurds, who make up an estimated 20% of the population.
1980
A military coup in Turkey forces much of the PKK to flee to neighboring countries such as Syria and Lebanon, where the fighters train in the Bekaa Valley. Ocalan leaves a year earlier, in 1979.
Aug. 15, 1984