Key dates

Wednesday: Preseason camp opens.

Saturday: F.A.M.I.L.Y. Day at Huntington Bank Stadium, 1:30-3:30 p.m. The event is free. The Gophers will practice at 2 p.m. for about 90 minutes. Fans are encouraged to park in the daily-fee Maroon Lot and enter the stadium through Gate E, near the southwest corner. The team will be hosting a school supply drive, and fans are encouraged to bring pencils, highlighters, notebooks and folders, which will be donated locally. Fans can bring decorated oars that will be added to those that adorn the hallway that the Gophers travel through from their locker room to the field.

Sept. 2: Thursday night season opener against Ohio State — 7 p.m. at Huntington Bank Stadium. TV: Ch. 9

Sept. 25: Homecoming vs. Bowling Green, 11 a.m. TV: ESPN network TBD