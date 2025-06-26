Kevin Roy and Aldrich Potgieter shoot Rocket Classic-record 62s to share 1st-round lead

DETROIT — Aldrich Potgieter took a peek at the leaderboard before lining up his last putt on a crest of the ninth green, knowing he had to make the 12-footer for birdie to break a tie with Kevin Roy.
The putt grazed the left edge, with Potgieter missing an opportunity to cap a record-setting day by taking the outright first-round lead at the Rocket Classic on Thursday.
''I was real eager to make that putt,'' he said.
Potgieter and Roy each shot 10-under 62 to break the tournament 18-hole record.
Detroit Golf Club has been one of the easiest courses since the PGA Tour made it an annual stop in 2019.
A pair of Korn Ferry graduates took full advantage.
Potgieter, the 20-year-old South African who grew up in Australia, started at No. 10 and set a tournament record with a 7-under 29 on the back nine.
Potgieter and the 35-year-old Roy each had an eagle and eight birdies in bogey-free rounds.