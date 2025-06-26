Kevin Gausman throws 8 innings of 2-hit ball, Blue Jays beat Guardians 6-0

CLEVELAND — Kevin Gausman threw eight innings of two-hit ball, Alejandro Kirk and Nathan Lukes drove in two runs apiece and the Toronto Blue Jays beat the Cleveland Guardians 6-0 on Thursday to win the three-game series.
Gausman (6-6) gave up one walk on 104 pitches with six strikeouts and reliever Chad Green finished the Guardians' fifth shutout of the season.
Addison Barger led off the ninth with a single, Ernie Clement and Jonatan Clase each drew a walk to load the bases with one out and pinch-hitter Kirk's single scored Barger and Clement. Clase scored on a throwing error by left fielder Steven Kwan, one of four by Cleveland.
Kwan hit in a double in the first for the Guardians, whose only other hit was single by Kyle Manzardo in the fourth.
Tanner Bibee (4-8) gave up three hits and two runs in six innings.
José Ramirez hit a walk-off RBI single in the 10th inning on Wednesday to lift Cleveland to 5-4 win after George Springer's grand slam gave Toronto a 10-6 victory on Tuesday.
Key moment
Clase led off the third with a single, Tyler Heineman was hit by a pitch and Myles Straw laid down a sacrifice bunt and reached on a fielding error by Manzardo to load the bases with no outs. Lukes followed with a two-run single and Straw scored on another error by Manzardo, who bobbled a pickoff attempt, to give the Blue Jays a 3-0 lead.