Kevin Gausman throws 8 innings of 2-hit ball, Blue Jays beat Guardians 6-0

Clase led off the third with a single, Tyler Heineman was hit by a pitch and Myles Straw laid down a sacrifice bunt and reached on a fielding error by Manzardo to load the bases with no outs. Lukes followed with a two-run single and Straw scored on another error by Manzardo, who bobbled a pickoff attempt, to give the Blue Jays a 3-0 lead.