Garnett joins a short list

Basketball Hall of Fame players with ties to Minnesota:

NBA: Kevin Garnett, Elgin Baylor, Clyde Lovellette, Slater Martin, George Mikan, Vern Mikkelsen, Jim Pollard

WNBA: Katie Smith, Teresa Edwards

ABA: Connie Hawkins, Mel Daniels

College: Kevin McHale (Minnesota), Mikkelsen (Hamline)