Garnett joins a short list
Basketball Hall of Fame players with ties to Minnesota:
NBA: Kevin Garnett, Elgin Baylor, Clyde Lovellette, Slater Martin, George Mikan, Vern Mikkelsen, Jim Pollard
WNBA: Katie Smith, Teresa Edwards
ABA: Connie Hawkins, Mel Daniels
College: Kevin McHale (Minnesota), Mikkelsen (Hamline)
Gophers
Scoggins: Fleck staying dynamic, connected - and safe - at home
Gophers football coach P.J. Fleck, never one to sit still for long, is making the most of being quarantined to his home during a vital part of the offseason. "We are a very creative staff," he said.
Twins
Cancellation of season would do a number on Twins' roster
An agreement between Major League Baseball and the Players Association, reached March 27 but not yet announced, established the framework of baseball's eventual return, even if it's not until next March.
Vikings
Souhan: Postpone drafts in WNBA and NFL. It's the right thing to do
A month ago, holding sports drafts made sense; an antidote to the lethargy and boredom of our new lives. But our awareness of what we're up against has changed, so the leagues' plans should change as well.
Vikings
Hartman: Vikings' free-agency losses don't impact NFC North odds
ESPN ranked the Vikings as the eighth-best team in the NFL heading into the draft, despite losses they suffered on defense in free agency. ESPN had the Packers ranked fifth, the Bears 19th and the Lions 29th.
Vikings
Trump talks with US pro sports leaders to discuss virus
President Donald Trump talked to many U.S. pro sports leaders about the impact of the coronavirus pandemic, saying he was looking forward to the resumption…