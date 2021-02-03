DENVER – Both teams already went their separate ways and the tension that hung between them while they played was long gone.

That's when Kevin Fiala emerged from the bowels of Ball Arena on Tuesday night, walking up to the glass and staring out at the ice where the Avalanche had just held off the Wild 2-1.

"I missed the game," he said. "I missed the game a lot."

After serving a three-game suspension for boarding, Fiala will return to action Thursday when the Wild finishes up a four-game series at Colorado.

But the lineup he'll rejoin isn't the same one he left last week.

While Fiala was idle, the Wild was ravaged by injury, adversity that the 24-year-old winger may be able to help combat with his scoring instincts.

"I'm very excited to get back," Fiala said Wednesday during his first virtual interview since getting suspended. "I missed the guys. Even though I'm still a part of the team, sometimes it doesn't feel like it. I don't see the guys. I don't go into the battles with my teammates, so I really miss that. So, I'm very excited."

Fiala was reprimanded by the NHL last Friday for boarding Los Angeles' Matt Roy, a sequence that happened early in the second period of the Wild's 5-3 win over the Kings a week ago.

He checked Roy from behind into the boards, receiving a five-minute boarding major and game misconduct before the NHL Department of Player Safety stepped in to up the punishment. The NHL decided Fiala was in control of the play and delivered a hit at a high speed and a dangerous distance from the boards.

"I didn't mean to hit him at all," Fiala said. "We were on the [power play], so the puck was chipped in so I was trying to get around him and get the puck as he tried to shoot it out. That's what I was trying to do, and I lost balance at the last moment. I was moving very fast, and then we crushed the boards. I felt very, very bad. It was an accident."

Roy hasn't played since that game, and Fiala said he did reach out to Roy to check on him. The injury was a factor in the NHL's ruling, which resulted in the first suspension of Fiala's career. He forfeited $77,586.21.

"It's a bad hit," Fiala said. "It looks bad. It is what it is."

Before he took a timeout, Fiala was on a roll, scoring three times in four games and skating as the X-factor the Wild needs him to be.

"He was playing with some bite," coach Dean Evason said. "He was playing the game with a lot of pace."

The loss of that dynamic was only exacerbated once other Wild regulars were sidelined.

Defenseman Matt Dumba (lower body) and winger Marcus Johansson (upper body) were hurt last Saturday in the first matchup against the Avalanche. Winger Marcus Foligno went into the NHL's COVID protocols on Sunday, and captain Jared Spurgeon suffered an upper-body injury Tuesday.

"It's always tough to watch your teammates play without you," Fiala said. "With the injuries we have and what is going on right now with our team, it's tough."

Evason said Wednesday he wasn't sure if Spurgeon would play Thursday, not ruling him in or out.

Either way, the Wild is making a significant addition to its forward group by inserting Fiala and that could provide a lift for the entire team.

"He's obviously a special player," Evason said. "We think that where he's at in his development, in his career, is in a real good spot to help us not only offensively but to help our pace and how we want to play the game. So, we're looking forward to having that energy back in our lineup."