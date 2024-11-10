Sports

Kevin Durant out at least 2 weeks with left calf strain, putting damper on Suns' hot start

Kevin Durant is out for at least two weeks with a left calf strain, putting a damper on a hot start to the season for the Phoenix Suns.

The Associated Press
November 10, 2024 at 12:51AM

PHOENIX — Kevin Durant is out for at least two weeks with a left calf strain, putting a damper on a hot start to the season for the Phoenix Suns.

The Suns made the announcement Saturday, a night after the Suns beat the Mavericks 114-113 for their seventh straight victory and eighth in nine games this season. Durant scored 26 points in the victory. He'll be re-evaluated in two weeks.

The 36-year-old Durant was off to an MVP-caliber start this season through nine games, averaging 27.6 points and 6.6 rebounds per game. The 14-time All-Star was bothered by a left calf strain during the Paris Olympics this summer before helping lead the team to a gold medal.

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/nba

