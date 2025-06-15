Sports

Kévin Denkey's goal helps Cincinnati win 1-0, snap Revolution's nine-game unbeaten streak

Kévin Denkey scored in the 26th minute, Roman Celentano had two saves and FC Cincinnati beat the New England Revolution 1-0 on Saturday night to snap a four-game winless streak.

The Associated Press
June 15, 2025 at 1:43AM

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — Kévin Denkey scored in the 26th minute, Roman Celentano had two saves and FC Cincinnati beat the New England Revolution 1-0 on Saturday night to snap a four-game winless streak.

New England (6-5-5), which had 62% possession and outshot Cincinnati 10-9, had its nine-game unbeaten streak snapped.

Denkey poked in a first-touch shot, off a rolling centering pass played by Luca Orellano, from point-blank range to give Cincinnati (10-5-3) a 1-0 lead.

Denkey has 11 goals this season, tied with Nashville's Sam Surridge for second most in MLS, behind Philadelphia's Tai Baribo. The 24-year-old in his first MLS season has scored a goal in three consecutive games and five of the last six.

Aljaz Ivacic had two saves for the Revolution.

