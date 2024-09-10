Keurig to pay $1.5M settlement over statements on the recyclability of its K-Cup drink pods

In annual reports for fiscal years 2019 and 2020, Kuering stated that its testing with recycling facilities ''validate(d) that (K-Cup pods) can be effectively recycled.'' However, according to the SEC, Keurig failed to disclose that two of the country's biggest recycling companies had expressed significant concerns to the company about the commercial feasibility of curbside recycling of K-Cup pods at that time and indicated that they did not presently intend to accept the pods for recycling.