Milwaukee Brewers (3-5, fourth in the NL Central) vs. Chicago White Sox (7-4, second in the NL Central)

Chicago; Wednesday, 8:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Brewers: Adrian Houser (0-0, 1.80 ERA, .80 WHIP, 4 strikeouts) White Sox: Dallas Keuchel (2-0, 3.38 ERA, 1.03 WHIP, 3 strikeouts)

LINE: White Sox favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Milwaukee Brewers visit the Chicago White Sox on Wednesday.

The White Sox went 39-41 on their home field in 2019. Chicago pitchers struck out 8.1 hitters per game last year with a staff ERA of 4.90.

The Brewers finished 40-41 in road games in 2019. Milwaukee hit .246 as a team last year and hit 250 total home runs.

The teams meet for the second time this year. Chicago leads the season series 2-0.

INJURIES: White Sox: Carlos Rodon: (left shoulder), Reynaldo Lopez: (shoulder), Jimmy Lambert: (forearm), Nick Madrigal: (wrist), Tim Anderson: (right groin), Edwin Encarnacion: (shoulder).

Brewers: Josh Lindblom: (back), Ray Black: (shoulder), Brett Anderson: (blister), Ryan Braun: (right index finger).