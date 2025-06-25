Ketel Marte hits home run as the Diamondbacks beat the White Sox 4-1

Diamondbacks starter Ryne Nelson gave up a run with seven strikeouts in five innings. Ryan Thompson (2-2) gave up a walk to Lenyn Sosa before he got Luis Robert Jr. to line out to end the sixth and got Edgar Quero to ground out in the seventh before he was replaced by Jalen Beeks. Shelby Miller pitched a 1-2-3 ninth for his ninth save of the season.