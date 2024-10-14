Sports

Kershaw says he plans to return to Dodgers for 18th season in 2025

By The Associated Press

October 14, 2024 at 11:20PM

LOS ANGELES — Clayton Kershaw says he plans to return to the Los Angeles Dodgers for his 18th season next year.

The three-time NL Cy Young Award winner isn't pitching in the current playoffs because of a bone spur in his left big toe that sidelined him for the final month of the regular season.

The 36-year-old left-hander made just seven starts this year, going 2-2 with a 4.50 ERA — both career lows.

Last November, Kershaw had left shoulder surgery and the subsequent recovery kept him out of action until July 25. By Aug. 31, the 10-time All-Star was on the injured list with the toe injury.

''My shoulder and elbow, everything, my arm feels great,'' he said on Fox's pre-game telecast Monday.

"Obviously, I had some tough luck with my foot this year but I want to make use of this surgery. I don't want to have surgery and then shut it down. I'm going to come back next year and give it a go and see how it goes."

In February, Kershaw signed a one-year contract with a player option for 2025. He had a $5 million base salary this season and earned $2.5 million in performance bonuses, and the deal includes an option he can exercise for a $10 million base salary in 2025. Kershaw would get a $1 million bonus for each start next year from 11-25.

He's spent his entire career with the Dodgers, although he has missed chunks of time in recent years because of a series of injuries.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

