Keri Hilson's 'We Need to Talk' marks her return to music after a 15-year absence

''I feel resolved, both with the art and within about stepping back into the light. So, I think that resolve kind of had to be found before I felt confident enough to release the body of work and also unleash myself to the world again,'' explained Hilson, who said she's never stopped recording. ''There were songs in my past that I felt were political moves, songs I didn't really love that I had to sing … I didn't want to feel like that this time around.''