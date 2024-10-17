NAIROBI, Kenya — Kenya's Senate votes to remove Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua from office in an impeachment trial.
Kenya's Senate votes to remove Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua from office in an impeachment trial
Kenya's Senate votes to remove Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua from office in an impeachment trial.
The Associated Press
By The Associated Press
October 17, 2024 at 8:50PM
about the writer
The Associated PressThe Associated Press
Wires
Republicans say they're appealing a Georgia judge's ruling that invalidates seven new election rules
Republicans say they're appealing a Georgia judge's ruling that invalidates seven new election rules.