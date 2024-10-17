Wires

Kenya's Senate votes to remove Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua from office in an impeachment trial

Kenya's Senate votes to remove Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua from office in an impeachment trial.

By The Associated Press

The Associated Press
October 17, 2024 at 8:50PM

NAIROBI, Kenya — Kenya's Senate votes to remove Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua from office in an impeachment trial.

about the writer

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

More from Wires

See More
Wires

Republicans say they're appealing a Georgia judge's ruling that invalidates seven new election rules

Republicans say they're appealing a Georgia judge's ruling that invalidates seven new election rules.

Wires

Alabama executes man who killed 5, dropped his appeals and asked to be put to death

Wires

Judge issues 11th-hour delay in execution of Texas man who would be 1st in US put to death in shaken baby syndrome case