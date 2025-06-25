Kenya's parliament and president's office barricaded ahead of anniversary protests

NAIROBI, Kenya — Parliament and the president's office in Kenya's capital, Nairobi, were barricaded Wednesday ahead of protests planned for the one-year anniversary of anti-tax demonstrations in which 60 people were killed and 20 others remain missing.
There was a heavy police presence and the roads leading to Parliament were barricaded with razor wire, as was President William Ruto's statehouse office.
During last year's protests, demonstrators stormed Parliament, burning part of the building as lawmakers fled. Bodies lay in the streets, and medical workers and watchdogs said police had opened fire. The military was deployed.
Kenyan youth remain unhappy with the current administration due to corruption, rising cost of living and police brutality, and the recent death of a blogger in custody. The close-range shooting of a civilian during recent protests has exacerbated public anger.
Young Kenyans used social media to plan protests in remembrance of those who died last year. The government spokesperson, Isaac Mwaura, on Monday said there would be no protests, and that Wednesday was a ''normal working day.''
But businesses in Nairobi on Wednesday remained closed and police limited the movement of vehicles into the central business district. Hundreds of Kenyans were already on the streets early in the morning, chanting anti-government slogans as police hurled tear gas cannisters at some of the crowds.
Wangechi Kahuria, the executive director for the Independent Medico-Legal Unit, an NGO that tracked the killings during protests, said that Kenyans should be ''allowed to mourn and go back home.''
Police Inspector General Douglas Kanja on Tuesday said no unauthorized persons would be allowed inside protected zones such as Parliament and the statehouse.