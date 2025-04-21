Kenya's John Korir follows brother's advice to men's Boston Marathon title, place in history

BOSTON — Six months after claiming the top spot on the podium at the Chicago Marathon, John Korir toed the start line of his third Boston Marathon feeling good about his chances for another strong performance.
After finishing one place short of the top 3 at the Boston Marathon a year ago, the 28-year-old Kenyan began his training for this year's race by first seeking the advice of a trusted past champion: his big brother.
Wesley Korir, who is 14 years older than John, won the world's oldest and most prestigious annual marathon in 2012.
''He told me to expect the race to be tough and believe in myself,'' John Korir said. ''So, I believed in myself and I followed his advice.''
It led John — and his brother — into Boston history.
Korir powered over the 26.2-mile course from Hopkinton to Boston's Copley Square in 2 hours, 4 minutes, 45 seconds — the second-fastest winning time in race history.
After crossing the line, he was hugged by Wesley, who'd been jumping up and down as soon as John came into view near the finish line on Boylston Street.
Although the race has been won by a pair of unrelated John Kelleys and two different Robert Cheruiyots, the Korirs are the first brothers — or relatives of any kind — to win the marathon in Boston.