Sports

Kenyan runner Sawe wins London Marathon after solo breakaway. Asssefa takes womens' race

Sabastian Sawe of Kenya won the London Marathon on Sunday for his biggest career victory after making a solo breakaway with about 10 kilometers left.

The Associated Press
April 27, 2025 at 10:54AM

LONDON — Sabastian Sawe of Kenya won the London Marathon on Sunday for his biggest career victory after making a solo breakaway with about 10 kilometers left.

Sawe pulled away from a leading group of nine runners about 90 minutes into the race and finished in 2 hours, 2 minutes and 27 seconds.

Sawe made his move when his rivals slowed down at a drinks station — opting not to take any water despite warm temperatures.

Jacob Kiplimo, the half marathon world record holder who was making his full marathon debut, was the only runner able to give chase but could never get close to erasing the gap. The Ugandan finished about 70 seconds back in second place.

Sawe's only previous marathon win came in Valencia in 2024.

He is the fourth Kenyan runner in a row to win the men's race in London.

In the women's race, Tigst Assefa of Ethiopia secured her first London Marathon title after pulling away from Joyciline Jepkosgei near the end. ___

AP Sports: https://apnews.com/sports

about the writer

about the writer

MATTIAS KAREN

The Associated Press

More from Sports

See More

Sports

Assefa sets women's only record to win London Marathon women's race after late breakaway

Tigst Assefa of Ethiopia took advantage of the warm weather to pull away late for her first London Marathon title on Sunday, setting a record time for a women's-only race in the process.

Sports

Kenyan runner Sawe wins London Marathon after solo breakaway. Asssefa takes womens' race

Sports

Shedeur Sanders' dramatic fall to Day 3 of the NFL draft is still baffling