Kenyan police officer in charge of cell where blogger died arrested after protests

Albert Ojwang, 31, was arrested on June 6 in western Kenya and driven 400 kilometers (248 miles) to Nairobi for what police said was publishing ''false information'' about a top police official on social media. He died two days later at the police cell and police said he hit his head against the wall. A pathologist's report refuted the police account, stating that the deceased had ''head injury, neck compression and other injuries spread all over the body that are pointing towards assault.''