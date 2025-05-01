World

Kenyan opposition MP is killed in 'targeted' shooting

A Kenyan opposition legislator was shot dead in the capital Nairobi in what police have described as a ''targeted and premeditated'' crime.

The Associated Press
May 1, 2025 at 7:50AM

NAIROBI, Kenya — A Kenyan opposition legislator was shot dead in the capital Nairobi in what police have described as a ''targeted and premeditated'' crime.

MP Charles Were was shot on Wednesday night after his car stopped at a roundabout on a busy major road.

President Willian Ruto urged police to conduct a ''through investigation'' and said Thursday that those responsible ''must be held to account.''

Were was in the company of his driver and bodyguard when a motorcycle taxi approached their car, and a passenger disembarked and approached their car before firing at the MP, police said in a statement.

The legislator was reelected in 2022 to represent Kasipul constituency in western Kenya for the Orange Democratic Movement party.

Opposition leader Raila Odinga described Were as a ''gallant son of the soil.''

Odinga was President Ruto's main challenger in the 2022 general election.

Political tensions in Kenya have simmed down since last year, when the country saw a series of opposition-backed anti-government protests during which dozens of people died. Ruto later appointed members of Odinga's party to the cabinet and the two leaders signed a political pact in March this year.

about the writer

about the writer

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

More from World

See More

Things To Do

These papal tailors aren't expecting a traditional order for new cassocks to outfit the next pope

Two papal tailors and no conclave orders.

Things To Do

AP PHOTOS: Papal tailors prepare for transition

World

Australian locals rescue great white shark stranded in shallow water