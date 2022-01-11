NAIROBI, Kenya — Kenya's only electricity distribution company says it's restoring power to parts of the country after a widespread blackout in East Africa's economic hub after towers collapsed on a major transmission line.
Kenya Power said in a statement on Tuesday that the collapse occurred on the Kiambere-Embakasi power line. The statement didn't say what caused the collapse or when power would be restored across the country of some 55 million people.
Already power has returned to parts of the capital, Nairobi.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Business
Business
Medicare limits coverage of $28,000-a-year Alzheimer's drug
Medicare said Tuesday it will limit coverage of a $28,000-a-year Alzheimer's drug whose benefits have been widely questioned, a major development in the nation's tug-of-war over the fair value of new medicines that offer tantalizing possibilities but come with prohibitive prices.
Business
US shoppers find some groceries scarce due to virus, weather
Benjamin Whitely headed to a Safeway supermarket in Washington D.C. on Tuesday to grab some items for dinner. But he was disappointed to find the vegetable bins barren and a sparse selection of turkey, chicken and milk.
Business
Stocks shake off an early loss, end higher as tech rebounds
Stocks shook off an early slide and closed higher Tuesday as Wall Street welcomed more modest moves in the bond market after a recent surge in Treasury yields weighed on the market.
Nation
Suit highlights suburban unease with addiction centers
A Chicago-based addiction treatment center, which like others nationwide has faced fierce opposition to opening suburban branches, filed a federal lawsuit Tuesday to force one suburb to stop blocking its expansion plans.
Nation
New charges filed against Harmony Montgomery's stepmother
Prosecutors dropped a welfare fraud charge against the stepmother of a missing New Hampshire girl for collecting food stamps in her name and replaced it with three other charges, including theft, according to court documents released Tuesday.