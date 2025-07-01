Kentucky Senate hopeful says Mitch McConnell doesn't deserve lifetime achievement award

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Republican businessman Nate Morris has declared that Kentucky Sen. Mitch McConnell doesn't deserve a lifetime achievement award from their home state political party, as the first-time candidate ratchets up his attacks against the former Senate leader he hopes to succeed in next year's election.
Morris, a tech entrepreneur, has turned McConnell into his own punching bag — a strategy seen as an attempt to reinforce his political outsider status and win over President Donald Trump's MAGA base.
Morris launched his Senate campaign last week, joining U.S. Rep. Andy Barr and ex-state Attorney General Daniel Cameron as GOP heavyweights vying for their party's nomination next spring. All three have ties to McConnell but have heaped praise on Trump in hopes of winning the president's endorsement — seen as potentially decisive in the primary.
Going after Mitch
Doubling down on his anti-McConnell strategy, Morris called on the Kentucky Republican Party to rescind what he said is its plan to honor the senator with a lifetime achievement award at an event next month. Morris called on Cameron and Barr to join in declaring McConnell undeserving of the award.
Morris on Tuesday branded McConnell as ''the face of the resistance inside the GOP to President Trump and the MAGA movement for the last five years.'' The attack came as McConnell voted for Trump's big tax breaks and spending cuts bill, while fellow Kentucky Republican Sen. Rand Paul opposed the bill.
''The choice is simple: You either stand with Trump or you stand with Mitch,'' Morris said in the statement.
Asked to respond to Morris' remarks, state Republican Party spokesman Andy Westberry said: ''It's my knowledge no official decisions or announcements have been made regarding awards.''