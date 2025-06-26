Kentucky Senate hopeful Nate Morris pledges his loyalty to President Trump

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Republican businessman Nate Morris entered Kentucky's competitive campaign Thursday to succeed longtime Senate power broker Mitch McConnell, branding himself as a political outsider and loyal supporter of President Donald Trump's MAGA movement.
Morris joins U.S. Rep. Andy Barr and ex-state Attorney General Daniel Cameron as GOP heavyweights vying for their party's nomination next spring in the Republican-leaning Bluegrass State. He said his campaign would become a referendum on McConnell's Senate record, and he tried to link his two Republican rivals to the senator, though Morris has his own past ties to McConnell.
''You have two McConnellites who owe everything to Mitch McConnell versus the outside business guy that's running as the MAGA candidate,'' Morris said in a campaign release. ''I think that contrast is gonna be very, very striking to Kentuckians all over the state because they've had enough of Mitch.''
His announcement came during an appearance on a podcast hosted by Donald Trump Jr., the president's son.
Morris joins the Senate race with far less name recognition than his main rivals but has his own advantage — he can tap into personal wealth he accumulated as a tech entrepreneur to unleash an advertising blitz to make himself more of a household name in the coming months.
He staked out a hard line on immigration in announcing his candidacy. He said he supports a moratorium on immigration into the United States until every immigrant currently in the country illegally is deported.
The GOP contenders are following the same playbook — lavishing praise on Trump in hopes of landing the president's prized endorsement — seen as potentially decisive in determining who wins the primary.
Morris hopes to connect with Kentuckians by touting his family's blue-collar roots, plus his staunch support for Trump in a state where Trump dominated the past three presidential elections.