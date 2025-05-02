Kentucky man who won Powerball jackpot lands in Florida jail days later

But Farthing, 50, was in a Florida jail by midweek, according to media reports. He has been charged with battery of a police officer and resisting arrest after a Pinellas County Sheriff's deputy was attempting to break up a fight between Farthing and another person in a hotel when Farthing kicked the officer in the face, according to a police report written Tuesday. The officer told Farthing to turn around put his hands behind his back, but Farthing attempted to flee, the police report said.