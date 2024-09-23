Kentucky judge allegedly killed by sheriff remembered for public service as residents seek answers

The preliminary investigation indicates Letcher County Sheriff Shawn ''Mickey'' Stines shot District Judge Kevin Mullins multiple times last Thursday following an argument in the courthouse, according to Kentucky State Police. Mullins, 54, who held the judgeship since 2009, died at the scene, and Stines, 43, surrendered without incident. He was charged with one count of first-degree murder. Police have not offered any details about a possible motive.