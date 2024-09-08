Nation

Kentucky governor warns of shooting on I-75 south of Lexington

September 8, 2024
Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear, shown in July. A shooting has occurred on Interstate 75 in a rural area south of Lexington, Kentucky, Gov. Andy Beshear said in a post on X. (Timothy D. Easley/The Associated Press)

LONDON, Ky. — A shooting has occurred on Interstate 75 in a rural area south of Lexington, Kentucky, Gov. Andy Beshear said in a post on the social platform X.

The interstate is shut down in both directions.

