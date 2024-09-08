LONDON, Ky. — A shooting has occurred on Interstate 75 in a rural area south of Lexington, Kentucky, Gov. Andy Beshear said in a post on the social platform X.
Kentucky governor warns of shooting on I-75 south of Lexington
A shooting has occurred on Interstate 75 in a rural area south of Lexington, Kentucky, Gov. Andy Beshear said in a post on the social platform X.
The Associated Press
By The Associated Press
September 8, 2024 at 12:02AM
The interstate is shut down in both directions.
about the writer
The Associated PressThe Associated Press
A shooting has occurred on Interstate 75 in a rural area south of Lexington, Kentucky, Gov. Andy Beshear said in a post on the social platform X.