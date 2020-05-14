Two months after Louisville police officers fatally shot a woman as they raided her home, Gov. Andy Beshear said Wednesday that local, state and federal prosecutors should review the police investigation into the shooting.

Officers killed Breonna Taylor, 26, just after midnight March 13 during a confrontation in which her boyfriend shot an officer in the leg, police said. But only recently has nationwide attention been drawn to the case. Neither Taylor nor her boyfriend was a target of the police investigation that led to the drug raid.

Taylor's mother, Tamika Palmer, filed a lawsuit in late April against three officers with the Louisville Metro Police Department, accusing them of wrongfully causing her daughter's death.

Among the lawyers representing Palmer is Benjamin Crump, who also represents the family of Ahmaud Arbery, whose February shooting in Georgia led to murder charges against two men last week.

Beshear called reports about Taylor's death "troubling" and said the public deserved to know everything about the March raid. He asked the state attorney general, the local prosecutor and the federal prosecutor assigned to the region to review the results of the Louisville police's initial investigation "to ensure justice is done."

The Louisville police, who declined to comment, have said little about the raid.

The Louisville Courier-Journal reported this week that police had been targeting two men who they believed were selling drugs out of a house more than 10 miles from Taylor's apartment. However, a judge had signed a warrant allowing officers to search Taylor's home — and to enter without warning — in part because a detective said one of the men had used Taylor's apartment to receive a package.

In the lawsuit, Palmer's lawyers say that the man had already been apprehended before police officers entered Taylor's home. "They executed this innocent woman because they botched the search warrant execution," Crump said. "They had the main person that they were trying to get in their custody, so why use a battering ram to bust her door down and then go in there and execute her?"