LONDON, Ky. — Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear says a shooting has occurred on Interstate 75 in a rural area south of Lexington.
Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear says a shooting has occurred on Interstate 75 in a rural area south of Lexington
Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear says a shooting has occurred on Interstate 75 in a rural area south of Lexington.
The Associated Press
By The Associated Press
September 7, 2024 at 11:53PM
about the writer
The Associated PressThe Associated Press
Wires
Venezuela says opposition presidential candidate Edmundo González has left country for asylum in Spain
Venezuela says opposition presidential candidate Edmundo González has left country for asylum in Spain.