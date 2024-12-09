Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear picked to lead Democratic efforts to win governorships in 2026 midterms

Beshear, the son of a popular former Kentucky governor, has won three statewide elections in deeply red Kentucky — once for attorney general and twice as governor. Now term limited, his tenure as governor ends in late 2027. He was in the running to be Kamala Harris' running mate this summer but lost out to Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz. Beshear became a surrogate for the ticket during the campaign, stumping in places like Georgia, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, Michigan and New Hampshire.