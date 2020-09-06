146th running. 1¼ miles. Open. 3-year olds. Purse: $3 million.

Results:

Authentic

Tiz the Law

Mr. Big News

Honor A. P.

Max Player

Storm the Court

Enforceable

Ny Traffic

Necker Island

Major Fed

Sole Volante

Winning Impression

Money Moves

Attachment Rate

South Bend

 

Payout:

18 • Authentic (Velazquez) 18.80 6.00 5.00

17 • Tiz the Law (Franco) 3.40 3.20

9 • Mr. Big News (Saez) 16.80

• Exacta: 18-17, $41.00. Trifecta: 18-17-9, $655.90. Superfecta: 18-17-9-16, $792.58. Pick 3: OAKS/FRSTR/DERBY 7-4-18, $789.55. Pick 3: 4-4-18, $272.85. Pick 4: 6-4-4-18, $2,789.30. Pick 5: 2-6-4-4-18, $76,653.45. Pick 6: OAKS/DERBY P6 6-8-7-4-4-18, $10,679.40. Pick 6: 9-2-6-4-4-18, $278,513.32. Super High Five: 18-17-9-16-2, $77,251.20; Daily Double: 4-18, $127.00; Daily Double: OAKS/DERBY 7-18, $161.10. Winning Trainer: Bob Baffert. Owner: Spendthrift Farm, LLC. Scratched: Finnick the Fierce, King Guillermo, Thousand Words.