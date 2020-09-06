146th running. 1¼ miles. Open. 3-year olds. Purse: $3 million.
Results:
Authentic
Tiz the Law
Mr. Big News
Honor A. P.
Max Player
Storm the Court
Enforceable
Ny Traffic
Necker Island
Major Fed
Sole Volante
Winning Impression
Money Moves
Attachment Rate
South Bend
Payout:
18 • Authentic (Velazquez) 18.80 6.00 5.00
17 • Tiz the Law (Franco) 3.40 3.20
9 • Mr. Big News (Saez) 16.80
• Exacta: 18-17, $41.00. Trifecta: 18-17-9, $655.90. Superfecta: 18-17-9-16, $792.58. Pick 3: OAKS/FRSTR/DERBY 7-4-18, $789.55. Pick 3: 4-4-18, $272.85. Pick 4: 6-4-4-18, $2,789.30. Pick 5: 2-6-4-4-18, $76,653.45. Pick 6: OAKS/DERBY P6 6-8-7-4-4-18, $10,679.40. Pick 6: 9-2-6-4-4-18, $278,513.32. Super High Five: 18-17-9-16-2, $77,251.20; Daily Double: 4-18, $127.00; Daily Double: OAKS/DERBY 7-18, $161.10. Winning Trainer: Bob Baffert. Owner: Spendthrift Farm, LLC. Scratched: Finnick the Fierce, King Guillermo, Thousand Words.