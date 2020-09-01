The Kentucky Derby field

Post time: Saturday, 2 pm, Ch. 11

No. Horse Trainer Jockey Odds

 1. Finnick the Fierce Rey Hernandez Martin Garcia 50-1

 2. Max Player Steve Asmussen Ricardo Santana 30-1

 3. Enforceable Mark Casse Adam Beschizza 30-1

 4. Storm the Court Peter Eurton Julien Leparoux 50-1

 5. Major Fed Greg Foley James Graham 50-1

 6. King Guillermo Juan Carlos Avila Samy Camacho 20-1

 7. Money Moves Todd Pletcher Javier Castellano 30-1

 8. South Bend William I. Mott Tyler Gaffalione 50-1

 9. Mr. Big News Bret Calhoun Gabriel Saez 50-1

10. Thousand Words Bob Baffert Florent Geroux 15-1

11. Necker Island Chris Hartmann Miguel Mena 50-1

12. Sole Volante Patrick Biancone Luca Panici 30-1

13. Attachment Rate Dale Romans Joe Talamo 50-1

14. Winning Impression Dallas Stewart Joe Rocco Jr. 50-1

15. Ny Traffic Saffie Joseph Paco Lopez 20-1

16. Honor A. P. John Shirreffs Mike Smith 5-1

17. Tiz the Law Barclay Tagg Manny Franco 3-5

18. Authentic Bob Baffert John Velazquez 8-1