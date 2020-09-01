The Kentucky Derby field
Post time: Saturday, 2 pm, Ch. 11
No. Horse Trainer Jockey Odds
1. Finnick the Fierce Rey Hernandez Martin Garcia 50-1
2. Max Player Steve Asmussen Ricardo Santana 30-1
3. Enforceable Mark Casse Adam Beschizza 30-1
4. Storm the Court Peter Eurton Julien Leparoux 50-1
5. Major Fed Greg Foley James Graham 50-1
6. King Guillermo Juan Carlos Avila Samy Camacho 20-1
7. Money Moves Todd Pletcher Javier Castellano 30-1
8. South Bend William I. Mott Tyler Gaffalione 50-1
9. Mr. Big News Bret Calhoun Gabriel Saez 50-1
10. Thousand Words Bob Baffert Florent Geroux 15-1
11. Necker Island Chris Hartmann Miguel Mena 50-1
12. Sole Volante Patrick Biancone Luca Panici 30-1
13. Attachment Rate Dale Romans Joe Talamo 50-1
14. Winning Impression Dallas Stewart Joe Rocco Jr. 50-1
15. Ny Traffic Saffie Joseph Paco Lopez 20-1
16. Honor A. P. John Shirreffs Mike Smith 5-1
17. Tiz the Law Barclay Tagg Manny Franco 3-5
18. Authentic Bob Baffert John Velazquez 8-1