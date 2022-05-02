LOUISVILLE, KY. — Two horses with Minnesota owners received their post position draws for the Kentucky Derby on Monday afternoon, with Zandon slotted at No. 10 and Zozos at No. 19.

Betting favorite Epicenter drew the No. 3 post.

The Derby, with its 20-horse field, will be held this Saturday at 5:57 p.m., at Churchill Downs.

Zandon, another one of the favorites, is owned by Jeff Drown of St. Cloud, and Zandon is owned by Barry and Joni Butzow of Eden Prairie.