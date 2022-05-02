LOUISVILLE, KY. — Two horses with Minnesota owners received their post position draws for the Kentucky Derby on Monday afternoon, with Zandon slotted at No. 10 and Zozos at No. 19.
Betting favorite Epicenter drew the No. 3 post.
The Derby, with its 20-horse field, will be held this Saturday at 5:57 p.m., at Churchill Downs.
Zandon, another one of the favorites, is owned by Jeff Drown of St. Cloud, and Zandon is owned by Barry and Joni Butzow of Eden Prairie.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Sports
Sports
Kentucky Derby post position draw: Zandon gets No. 10 post, and Zozos No. 19
Churchill Downs held its post-position draw for the Kentucky Derby, which starts Saturday at 5:57 p.m.
Sports
Mets cut slumping Robinson Canó with almost $45 million left on deal
Robinson Canó was cut Monday by the New York Mets with nearly $45 million remaining on his contract, ending an ill-fated marriage and perhaps signaling the end of his decorated major league career.
Business
GOP gubernatorial candidate lived part-time in Wisconsin
Republican governor candidate Tim Michels defended his Wisconsin ties saying Monday he still votes and spends the majority of his time in the state, after a published report revealed his extensive real estate holdings on the East Coast.
Politics
Herschel Walker, other candidates test skipping debates
Herschel Walker is expected to skip a second debate against his Republican rivals for a crucial U.S. Senate seat on Tuesday after missing the first one.
Randball
Wolves have a D'Angelo Russell conundrum on their hands
there's no getting around this fact: In the biggest game of the year, with the season on the line, Russell was benched in favor of a former undrafted free agent.