Kentucky Derby: How to watch, the favorites and what to expect in the 151st running of the race

The first Saturday in May means it's time for the 151st Kentucky Derby, America's longest continuously held sporting event.
Nineteen horses stampeding 1 1/4 miles around Churchill Downs isn't just a race. It's 150,000 fans jammed under the Twin Spires for a fashion show mixed with an all-day party that is heavy on traditions like mint juleps, singing ''My Old Kentucky Home'' and a garland of red roses draped on the winner.
When is the Derby post time?
6:57 p.m. Eastern on Saturday.
What's the forecast?
Saturday's forecast is for a high around 65 degrees (32 Celsius) with a 90% chance of rain. The last muddy track was in 1989 when Sunday Silence won. The last sloppy track was in 2019 when Country House won via disqualification.
How to watch
Friday: Coverage runs from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. Eastern on USA Network and streaming on Peacock. The highlight is the 151st Kentucky Oaks for fillies with a post time of 5:51 p.m.