BOWLING GREEN, Ky. — Republican U.S. Rep. Brett Guthrie tested positive for COVID-19 and has mild symptoms, he said Wednesday.
"Out of an abundance of caution, I took a COVID-19 test, and it came back positive today," he said in a news release. "I am glad I decided to get fully vaccinated, and I am experiencing mild symptoms."
Guthrie, who was elected from Kentucky's 2nd District in 2008, said his offices in the district and in Washington remain open.
