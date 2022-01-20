LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Kentucky congressman who has been critical of pandemic mask and vaccine mandates said he has tested positive for COVID-19.

Rep. Thomas Massie, a Republican from northern Kentucky, tweeted Thursday that he is not vaccinated but his symptoms have been mild and he believes he is "over it."

Massie said on Twitter he would not be voting, meeting anyone in person or making public appearances until next week.

Massie added that people who find themselves sick with the virus should seek a doctor's advice, "because every case is unique and some cases are very serious."

The five-term congressman has been outspoken about his opposition to mandates for masking and vaccinations since early in the pandemic.

Last week, he wrote on social media that his congressional office would "not comply" with Washington D.C.'s vaccine mandate for restaurants.

"We will get our food from Virginia or we will bring it to work," he tweeted. "Shame has befallen our nation's capital." Earlier this year he called the House's mask rule "unscientific and unconstitutional."

He has asserted that he has an immunity to the disease because he also tested positive for it in 2020.

Massie easily won reelection in 2020 after former President Donald Trump endorsed his Republican primary opponent. Trump was angered over Massie's move to force a roll call vote on a pandemic spending package in March 2020.

___

Follow AP's coverage of the pandemic at https://apnews.com/hub/coronavirus-pandemic.