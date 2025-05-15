Kentucky auditor sues governor in bid to end dispute blocking kinship care law

FRANKFORT, Ky. — Kentucky's Republican auditor sued Democratic Gov. Andy Beshear on Thursday, asking a judge to untangle a dispute blocking the implementation of a state law meant to support adults who step up to care for young relatives who endured suspected abuse or neglect at home.
The standoff revolves around whether funds are available to carry out the law's intent — enabling relatives who take temporary custody of children to later become eligible for foster care payments.
Beshear signed Senate Bill 151 in April 2024 and his administration has praised the measure for seeking to help children in bad situations be placed with relatives or close family friends.
But the governor warned at the time that lawmakers had not approved the necessary funding. A year later, his administration still maintains that nearly $20 million is needed for the state Cabinet for Health and Family Services to put the law into action, the lawsuit says.
In her suit, Auditor Allison Ball says the state Constitution requires Beshear's administration to ''do whatever it takes'' to carry out Kentucky laws. The suit asks a state judge to ''remind'' the administration of that duty.
''As the policymaking body and holder of the power of the purse that determines the proper level of funding to give state agencies to carry out the commonwealth's laws, the General Assembly says that Governor Beshear and CHFS have more than enough money to carry out SB151 and must do so,'' the suit says.
Beshear's office said Thursday that his administration notified lawmakers on multiple occasions about the costs associated with carrying it out.
''Lawmakers had many opportunities to deliver the funding during both the 2024 and 2025 legislative sessions but chose not to,'' Beshear spokesperson Crystal Staley said in a statement.