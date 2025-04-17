Kentucky auditor announces investigation of the state's medical cannabis program

FRANKFORT, Ky. — Kentucky's auditor said Thursday that her office will investigate the state's medical cannabis program after receiving complaints about the lottery system used to award highly sought-after licenses to grow, process and sell the medicinal products to eligible patients.
Auditor Allison Ball said her office will examine the application process and how business licenses were awarded as part of its review of the Office of Medical Cannabis in Gov. Andy Beshear's administration.
The state received thousands of applications for licenses, and Beshear has said the state-run lotteries last year were a fair way to give applicants a chance to land the limited number of licenses awarded.
The governor's office said Thursday that the licensing regulations underwent legislative reviews and that the process to award the licenses was transparent, including the live-streaming of lotteries.
''The individuals who have come forward to express ‘concerns' went through the full process and did not complain until after not being selected in the lottery,'' Beshear spokeswoman Crystal Staley said.
However, reviews by Louisville Public Media found that out-of-state residents dominated the lotteries for licenses, tracing it to a flood of applications from deep-pocketed companies.
In announcing the probe Thursday, the state's Republican auditor said: ''My office has continued to receive complaints about how the Office of Medical Cannabis administered the lottery process for awarding medical cannabis business licenses. Kentuckians should have confidence that state offices operate with transparency and integrity, and my office is committed to ensuring those standards.''
Asked for details about who lodged complaints, Ball's office replied: ''To avoid disrupting the ongoing investigation, we are not able to provide further comment regarding any specifics at this time.''