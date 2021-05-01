LOUISVILLE, Ky. – The bourbon is flowing again, flowery hats and humans are on the scene and 19 horses are ready to run the most chaotic race of their lives. After being disrupted by a pandemic, the Kentucky Derby is back with many of its traditions intact.

America's longest continuously held sporting event returns to its traditional spot on the calendar — the first Saturday in May. The 147th edition comes less than eight months after it was run without spectators last September because of COVID-19, making it the shortest time between Derbies in history.

"I was hoping to enjoy my Derby win a little longer," joked trainer Bob Baffert, who earned his sixth last year with Authentic.

The eerie silence that settled over Churchill Downs last year when no spectators were allowed is being replaced by attendance of about 45,000 — about 100,000 fewer than usual.

With the Derby restored to its usual day, last year's upside-down Triple Crown has been righted. The Preakness follows May 15 and the Belmont, which kicked off the series a year ago, concludes it June 5.

Essential Quality is the early 2-1 favorite on Saturday. Last year's 2-year-old champion comes in undefeated in five career starts. The last unbeaten colt to win the Derby was Justify in 2018, and he went on to sweep the Triple Crown.

Jockey Kendrick Carmouche at Saratoga Race Course, in Saratoga Springs, N.Y., Aug. 14, 2020. Carmouche says that before he gets a leg up on a colt named Bourbonic for the Kentucky Derby, he will hug his father and thank him for making him the jockey and the man that he is today. (Cindy Schultz/The New York Times)

Essential Quality's jockey, Luis Saez, is seeking his first Derby win after crossing the finish line first aboard Maximum Security in 2019 only to have his colt disqualified.

"Essential Quality is a deserving favorite," trainer Todd Pletcher said, "but I think it's a wide-open race."

Notes

• Kentucky Derby wagers can be placed at Canterbury Park beginning at 7 a.m. Saturday in the main lobby or at the ticket office walk-up window. Canterbury Park is admitting spectators but has sold all available tickets.

• Favorite Malathaat overtook Travel Column entering the stretch and edged Search Results in a tight duel to the finish line, winning the 147th Kentucky Oaks by a neck. The $1.25 million marquee race for 3-year-old fillies was back in its traditional spring spot at Churchill Downs the day before the Derby.