KENT, Ohio — Sincere Carry had 17 points in Kent State's 94-68 win over Arkansas-Pine Bluff on Wednesday.
Carry added six rebounds and seven assists for the Golden Flashes (4-0). Giovanni Santiago scored 17 points, shooting 5 for 10 (3 for 4 from 3-point range) and 4 of 4 from the free throw line. Malique Jacobs was 4 of 7 shooting and 4 of 5 from the free throw line to finish with 14 points.
The Golden Lions (1-4) were led in scoring by Shaun Doss, who finished with 29 points, two steals and three blocks. Kylen Milton added 18 points and two steals.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
Sports
