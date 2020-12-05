NACOGDOCHES, Texas — Gavin Kensmil tied his career high with 23 points and Stephen F. Austin beat McNeese State 86-76 on Friday night in a Southland Conference opener for each team.
Cameron Johnson added 20 points for the Lumberjacks (2-0). David Kachelries had 11 points and Charlie Daniels added 10.
Chris Orlina scored a career-high 20 points and had six assists for the Cowboys (1-2). Dru Kuxhausen added 16 points and Keyshawn Feazell had 14.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Sports
Gophers
Lykes scores 20, Miami beats Stetson 82-60
Chris Lykes made 3 of 5 shots from 3-point range and scored 20 points to help Miami beat Stetson 82-60 on Friday night.
Gophers
Nutall leads Sam Houston State over Dallas Christian 117-42
Zach Nutall had 20 points, eight rebounds and four assists as Sam Houston State routed Dallas Christian 117-42 on Friday night.
Gophers
San Francisco beats Cal Poly 88-60
Jamaree Bouyea had 18 points and five assists, Dzmitry Ryuny added 15 points with 10 rebounds, and San Francisco beat Cal Poly 88-60 on Friday night.
Gophers
Berhow, Carter lead Northern Iowa past St. Ambrose 98-53
Trae Berhow scored 19 points as Northern Iowa easily beat St. Ambrose 98-53 on Friday night.
Gophers
U women vs. Badgers called off; series with Mankato added
This weekend's Gophers-Badgers series has been called off and Minnesota has added a home-and-home series next week against Minnesota State.