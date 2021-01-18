KENOSHA, Wis. — A Kenosha police sergeant has died in a snowmobile crash in northern Wisconsin, the department announced.
Sgt. Trevor Albrecht was killed in a crash in Iron County. Sheriff's officials there say his snowmobile veered off a trail in the Town of Knight Saturday afternoon and hit several trees.
Life-saving efforts were attempted on scene and continued when first responders arrived but were ultimately unsuccessful.
The 41-year-old husband and father was pronounced dead at the scene.
In addition to his career in law enforcement, he was also an Army veteran. Department officials say Albrecht "left a positive impact on all those he encountered."
