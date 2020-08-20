KENOSHA, Wis. — Kenosha police are investigating two separate homicides that happened within two hours of each other.
Authorities said the first occurred about 8:45 p.m. Wednesday. A 40-year-old Kenosha man was found at a residence with a fatal gunshot wound after a report of gunfire in the neighborhood. No suspect is in custody.
In the second case, a 24-year-old Kenosha man and 13-year-old boy were shot near an alley about 10:30 p.m. Despite life-saving efforts, the man died at the scene. The boy was taken to a hospital and is expected to be OK.
Police are treating the two homicides as separate investigations and do not believe they are related.
