KENOSHA, Wis. — A Kenosha man accused of shooting and wounding a girl after an apparent car theft attempt has been criminally charged.

A criminal complaint charges 26-year-old Rodney Robinson Jr. with first-degree recklessly endangering safety and endangering safety by reckless use of a firearm.

Robinson told police he has a concealed carry permit for his gun and said he was told he could shoot to defend himself or his property when he went through he concealed carry training.

According to the complaint, Robinson left his car running when he went into the Mobil station in Kenosha last Friday and the 13-year-old girl jumped inside and tried to drive away when Robinson opened fire. He told investigators he was trying to shoot the back passenger side tire to stop the vehicle, the complaint stated.

"The defendant said he waited with the girl and tried to help her until the police arrived on scene," the complaint states.

At Robinson's initial appearance in Kenosha County Circuit Court Monday, Assistant District Attorney Margaret Drees said the girl remains hospitalized in critical condition, but is expected to survive, the Kenosha News reported.

Bond for Robinson was set at $35,000. Robinson is scheduled to appear in court for a preliminary hearing July 27.

Kenosha police said they would be referring juvenile charges for auto theft against the girl.