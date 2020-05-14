After postponing his May 2 concert in Minneapolis, country superstar Kenny Chesney is not surprisingly holding off on his entire Chillaxification Tour for 2020 due the coronavirus pandemic. He plans to reschedule all shows in 2021.

If you have tickets for the U.S. Bank Stadium gig, they will be good for next year’s rescheduled show. Once the new date is announced, refund options will be explained.

In a statement, Chesney said: “With so many tours needing to move and wanting to make sure we are in the best possible circumstances for No Shoes Nation, I think – and I hate saying this – it’s best to move everything into 2021. In the best interest of everyone – No Shoes Nation, my road family, the staff at the venues – we have decided to quit moving the dates around on the calendar, trying to make a chunk of this year work and go to where we believe we can roll out the entire Chillaxification Tour."