Kenneth Walker III sparks Seahawks rally as Seattle tops Denver 26-20 in Mike Macdonald's debut

Denver scored twice on safeties, becoming just the second team since at least 1960 to score on two safeties in a season opener. Both safeties came in the second quarter — one when Anthony Bradford was penalized for holding in the end zone and later when Charbonnet was unable to escape the end zone on a run play. The only other team since 1960 with two safeties in an opener was the New Orleans Saints against Cleveland in Week 1 in 1987.