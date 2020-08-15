Kansas City Royals (8-11, fifth in the AL Central) vs. Minnesota Twins (12-7, first in the AL Central)

Minneapolis; Saturday, 1:35 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Royals: Ian Kennedy (0-1, 7.88 ERA, 1.38 WHIP, 9 strikeouts) Twins: Jake Odorizzi (0-0, 6.00 ERA, 2.00 WHIP, 2 strikeouts)

LINE: Twins favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Kansas City Royals visit the Minnesota Twins on Saturday.

The Twins went 50-26 in division games in 2019. Minnesota batted .270 as a team last year and hit 307 total home runs.

The Royals went 31-45 in division games in 2019. Kansas City hit .247 as a team last season while averaging 8.4 hits per game.

The teams meet for the third time this season. Kansas City leads the season series 3-0.

INJURIES: Twins: Cody Stashak: (low back), Rich Hill: (shoulder), Homer Bailey: (biceps), Josh Donaldson: (calf).

Royals: Glenn Sparkman: (right forearm), Randy Rosario: (undisclosed), Mike Montgomery: (lat strain), Foster Griffin: (forearm), Chance Adams: (undisclosed), Nick Heath: (left hamstring), Franchy Cordero: (right wrist), Kelvin Gutierrez: (elbow).