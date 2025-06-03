Kennedy has ordered a review of baby formula. Here's what you should know

As federal health officials vow to overhaul the U.S. food supply, they're taking a new look at infant formula.
Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. has directed the Food and Drug Administration to review the nutrients and other ingredients in infant formula, which fills the bottles of millions of American babies. The effort, dubbed ''Operation Stork Speed," is the first deep look at the ingredients since 1998.
''The FDA will use all resources and authorities at its disposal to make sure infant formula products are safe and wholesome for the families and children who rely on them,'' Kennedy said.
About three-quarters of U.S. infants consume formula during the first six months of life, with about 40% receiving it as their only source of nutrition, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Formula has been widely used in the U.S. for roughly six decades, feeding generations of infants who have flourished, said Dr. Steven Abrams, a University of Texas infant nutrition expert.
The broader scientific community has been calling for a reevaluation of infant formula for years and is ''fully supportive of this idea of a comprehensive look,'' he said.
Current formula products in the U.S. continue to be safe and nourishing, he said.
''But there's been a lot of science and we want the FDA rules to align with the most recent science from around the world,'' he said.