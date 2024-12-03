Kendrick Lamar tops Apple Music's 2024 song chart and women make history

''It's always special when a young artist can connect with so many people so quickly," Rachel Newman, Apple Music's senior director of Content and Editorial said in a statement. "But what's been truly remarkable about watching her evolve over the course of this last year isn't just that her voice and artistry have continued to resonate so widely. It's that she's blossomed as bravely and honestly as she has — on her own terms, in her own way.''