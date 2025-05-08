Kendrick Lamar enters BET Awards with a leading 10 nominations for the ceremony's 25th anniversary

LOS ANGELES — Kendrick Lamar extends his dominant musical reign, entering next month's BET Awards as the leading nominee.
The rap megastar earned 10 nominations Thursday, including an album of the year for his highly-acclaimed project ''GNX,'' the network announced. His ubiquitous diss track ''Not Like Us,'' emanating from the Drake feud, received nominations for video of the year and viewer's choice award.
Lamar made waves with his Grammy triumph, winning song and record of the year for ''Not Like Us.'' He followed up with a groundbreaking halftime show, becoming the first solo hip-hop performer to headline the coveted slot. He is currently on the Grand National Tour with SZA.
Doechii, Drake, Future and GloRilla tied for the second-most nominations with six. Metro Boomin pulled in five nods, while SZA and The Weeknd each scored four.
Who will host the show?
Kevin Hart is expected to bring the funny as host of the awards show, celebrating its 25th anniversary.
The comedian-actor, who hosted the BET Awards in 2011, called this year's ceremony a ''black-tie affair.''
''It's a chance to reflect, cherish and honor life's unforgettable moments,'' Hart said in a statement. He has a history with the network, hosting ''Comic View: One Night Stand'' in 2008. He was an executive producer and one of the stars of ''Real Husbands of Hollywood'' and launched adult animated comedy ''Lil Kev'' on BET+.